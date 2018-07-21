Britain's Kate French wins silver at European Modern Pentathlon Championships

Kate French
Kate French was fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympics

British Olympian Kate French has won silver at the European Modern Pentathlon Championships in Hungary.

The 27-year-old went into the final laser-run stage in fifth position after the fencing, swimming and show jumping stages.

A strong showing in the final combined event saw her finish behind winner Marie Oteiza of France, but ahead of third-placed Hungarian Sarolta Kovacs.

Jo Muir was 17th and fellow Briton Samantha Murray 35th.

