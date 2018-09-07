Modern pentathlon World Championships: British European medallists head to Mexico

Joe Choong won a World Cup bronze this season after a stellar career as a junior

Modern Pentathlon World Championships Venue: Mexico City Dates: 10-15 September Coverage: BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TV Sun 9 Sep: 21:00-22:40 - mixed relay Wed 12 Sep: 21:30-22:40 - women's final Thu 13 Sep: 21:30-22:40 - men's final

Kate French and Joe Choong will look to build on European medal successes when they compete in September's World Championships in Mexico City.

The British pair, who are part of an eight-strong team, won silver and bronze respectively in Hungary in July.

"The medal was a big confidence boost," said Choong, 23. "I had lots of success at junior level but now I have a senior medal, I really want to kick on."

BBC Sport will stream the mixed relay and the men's and women's events.

GB's Worlds team Joe Choong (age 23, born Orpington)

(age 23, born Orpington) Jamie Cooke (27, Cheltenham)

(27, Cheltenham) Sam Curry (24, Redhill)

(24, Redhill) Myles Pillage (20, Plymouth)

(20, Plymouth) Zoe Davison (19, Stroud)

(19, Stroud) Kate French (27, Gravesend)

(27, Gravesend) Joanna Muir (23, Dumfries)

(23, Dumfries) Francesca Summers (22, Dorking)

The World Championships are taking place at an altitude of nearly 3,000m, which Choong says "will be a real challenge" because it is "higher than anywhere we've trained before".

The team goes in with a mix of youth and experience.

French, 27, who won her first major medal at the Euros, also finished first at a World Cup event in Sofia, Bulgaria this year while Francesca Summers, 22, won the World Junior Championships in Mexico three years ago

Myles Pillage, 20 and 19-year-old Zoe Davison will make their World Championship debuts - both were in contention for medals at the junior worlds in August before missing out.

Former world number one Jamie Cooke, Sam Curry and Joanna Muir, are the other members of the team.

Britain will host next year's European Championships in Bath.