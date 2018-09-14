BBC Sport - 'Absolutely phenomenal' - GB's Jamie Cooke claims gold with stunning sprint finish

'Absolutely phenomenal' - GB's Cooke nicks gold with stunning sprint finish

Watch British modern pentathlete Jamie Cooke produce an incredible final push to claim World Championship gold with a stunning sprint finish in Mexico City.

READ MORE: Jamie Cooke claims World Championships gold after stunning finish

Top Stories