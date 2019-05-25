Modern pentathlon: Kate French wins World Cup gold & Jess Varley bronze

It was Kate French's third World Cup victory in the past three seasons

Britain's Kate French claimed Modern pentathlon World Cup gold in Prague, as compatriot Jess Varley took bronze.

The European silver medallist, 28, topped the fencing discipline to take control of the competition.

French, who was fifth at the Rio 2016 Olympics, is eyeing a place at Tokyo 2020 and qualifying opens in seven days.

Meanwhile Varley, 24, finished with a laser run that moved her into bronze position and her first World Cup medal.

French was "calmness personified" in the laser run, said Pentathlon GB, and a confident final shoot ensured she took victory by 14 seconds, in what is the fourth Pentathlon World Cup of the 2019 season.

It was her third World Cup victory in the past three seasons after wins in Cairo in 2017 and Sofia in 2018.

"In the same period, no other female athlete has recorded more than a single World Cup triumph," Pentathlon GB added.

Russian World Champion Gulnaz Gubaydullina took silver but there was a fight for the bronze medal spot with a rapid final shoot seeing Varley claim it.

The European Championships will take place at the University of Bath in August.

The men's final will take place on Sunday with Britons Jamie Cooke, Joe Choong and Tom Toolis all competing.