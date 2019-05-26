Modern pentathlon: Joe Choong wins second successive World Cup silver

Joe Choong won the first World Cup medal of his career in April

British pentathlete Joe Choong won his second successive World Cup medal with a hard-fought silver in Prague.

The 2018 European bronze medallist won the first World Cup win of his career, also with silver, in Bulgaria in April.

The 24-year-old was fourth heading into the final laser run phase in the Czech Republic, but an impressive sprint finish secured him a podium place.

"I was tired, but put myself through the pain at the end and it paid off," he said.

Olympic champion and four-time world gold medallist Alexander Lesun of Russia took the victory with Germany's Marvin Dogue third.

On Saturday, GB's Kate French and Jess Varley claimed respective gold and bronze medals in the women's event.

Choong's result should put him in contention for a place at the World Cup Grand Final in Tokyo in late June, which doubles up as a test event for the 2020 Olympics.

The main focus for all GB athletes in the coming months though will be the European Championships in Bath in August, as the top eight finishers will secure places at next year's Olympics.

"Having just a few British fans and supporters here in Prague made a huge difference to me in the final stages as I knew they were cheering for me, so I can't wait to see how much they can help us in Bath," he said.

A further three Olympic places will be on offer for each gender at the World Championships in Budapest Hungary in September.