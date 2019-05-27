Modern Pentathlon: Joanna Muir and Sam Curry win World Cup mixed relay gold

The British duo finished with 21 victories and 15 defeats from their 36 fencing bouts

British pentathletes Joanna Muir and Sam Curry won mixed relay gold at World Cup 4 to claim GB's fourth medal in three days in Prague.

The pair began well and recorded the third fastest time in the pool before dominating in the final run-shoot.

Germany and Egypt completed the podium.

Success in the mixed event followed gold for Kate French and bronze for Jess Varley in the women's final on Saturday, while Joe Choong claimed silver in the men's event on Sunday.

It adds to a successful World Cup season for GB, who have had seven different medallists in 2019 ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympic qualifying window on 1 June.

Muir and Curry both suffered disappointment in the individual competitions, but the pair performed consistently and never fell below fourth position on their way to gold.

It is Curry's first medal at senior level, while Muir was able to upgrade her 2017 World Cup mixed relay silver.

Muir said: "It's an amazing feeling to win the gold medal today. We were both quite disappointed with our performances earlier in the week so it was so nice to have a good a competition. We're both happy with our performances in every discipline so it was worth all of the hard work."

Curry said: "It feels like a massive vindication for both of us. I don't think there was anyone on the GB squad who was hungrier than us for this. I messed up in the semi-final so I wanted to make amends today and Jo should have been top-five, if not medalling, in the women's final if not for the ride so we're thrilled to be able to put this together."

The World Cup final begins in Tokyo on 27 June, and GB athletes will look to target August's European Championships in Bath where the top eight finishers will secure places at next year's Olympics.