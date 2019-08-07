GB's Myles Pillage & Oliver Murray win European relay gold

Myles Pillage (left) and Oliver Murray

British pentathlete Myles Pillage won his second European title in as many days with victory in the men's relay alongside Oliver Murray in Bath.

Pillage, who claimed gold in the mixed relay with Kerenza Bryson on Wednesday, was in eighth place after the swimming, fencing and show jumping stages.

But he and Murray hauled themselves to victory in the decisive laser-run.

"The fact that it was gold and it was won in such style was just awesome," said Pillage.

"We've had a great time, it's been so much fun and the fans were amazing."

Ukrainian pair Andriy Fedechko and Vladyslav Rydvanskyi took silver, ahead of Hungarian duo Istvan Malits and Richard Bereczki.

Britain's Charlie Follett and Zoe Davison led heading into their show jumping stage, but would ultimately finish fourth in the women's relay, which was won by Russia's Ekerterina Khuraskina and Anastasia Petrova.

Thursday's action will see the men begin their individual qualifying heats.

World champion Jamie Cooke is among those looking to reach Saturday's final where a top-eight finish would secure a place in the event for Great Britain at Tokyo 2020.