Last updated on .From the section Modern pentathlon

Kate French, right, finished in first place with Joanna Muir, left, in second and Frencesca Summers, centre, in sixth

Kate French won gold and fellow Briton Jo Muir took silver in the opening International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) World Cup of the season in Budapest.

French set a world record in fencing on her way to finishing in first place, winning 31 of her 35 bouts.

Muir's second place followed up her gold medal win in Cairo in March 2020.

That was the last World Cup competition to be held before sport was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Honestly, it's been a rollercoaster of emotions," said Muir.

"Today has been really hard. While we've been training really hard, we haven't had access to any competition or been to any training camps, so it's been really difficult.

"I'm just so thrilled with this result."

Lithuania's Gintare Venckauskaite took the bronze medal while Francesca Summers completed a good day for the British as she finished sixth.

The final of the men's competition takes place on Saturday.