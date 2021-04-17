Last updated on .From the section Modern pentathlon

Summers put in an impressive showing in the fencing

Great Britain's Francesca Summers won her first-ever Modern Pentathlon World Cup medal with a silver in Sofia.

Summers went into the final discipline - a combined run and shoot - in eighth before producing a performance which lifted her into to second in Bulgaria.

"I'm over the moon. I had a lot left in the last lap - I just went for it and I'm just so happy," said Summers.

"Over the day, things were going up and down but that's pentathlon. I can't even tell you how happy I am."

This event was the third World Cup meet of the 2021 season and also earned competitors points towards the Olympic ranking list.

Summer's compatriots Jo Muir and Jessica Varley finished fourth and 23rd overall after athletes took part in fencing, swimming, riding and a combined run and shoot over the course of a day.