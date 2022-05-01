Last updated on .From the section Modern pentathlon

Show jumping is at risk of being replaced in Modern Pentathlon

Modern Pentathlon is in "crisis" and needs an independent investigation - according to Pentathlon United, the group set up in protest over the removal of show jumping as a discipline.

British Olympic champion Joe Choong is among those to sign a letter to International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach that states athletes past and present have "lost faith" in those leading the sport.

It comes as obstacle course racing is thought to be among the events being considered by the sport's international governing body Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) as a new fifth discipline.

The UIPM is set to vote on Monday about a replacement for show jumping.

The changes would not impact Paris 2024 but would come into effect for 2028 in Los Angeles.

Show jumping was removed by UIPM after a German coach was seen striking a horse at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

The UIPM says it took the decision in order to safeguard the sport's Olympic status, but modern pentathlon was subsequently left off the provisional list of sports for the 2028 Games while a decision over the fifth discipline remains pending.

On Saturday Japan's Taishu Sato was shown a yellow card for protesting against the situation at the Pentathlon World Cup in Budapest by wearing a t-shirt with the message 'Keep Riding and Change the Rules'.

The Pentathlon United letter calls on the IOC to conduct a "comprehensive, independent investigation into standards of governance and probity of the UIPM" and into the decision about the sport's fifth discipline.

The letter claims a survey of 310 past and present athletes revealed 95% are unhappy with the change of the fifth discipline while 90% feel the UIPM is not able to "build a strong future for the sport".