Colin Edwards expects Cal Crutchlow to return at Assen

DUTCH MOTOGP

Venue: Assen Date: 24-26 June Friday 24 June: MotoGP qualifying 1150-1500 BST, BBC Red Button/online Saturday 25 June: 125cc race: 1100-1130; Moto2 race: 1130-1215; MotoGP live: 1330-1500; Coverage: All three Saturday races on BBC Red Button and online. MotoGP full re-run on Sunday 26 June: 1530-1700, BBC Two/online

Cal Crutchlow has been backed to return at Assen in a fortnight by his Tech 3 Yamaha team-mate Colin Edwards.

The Briton was forced to watch Sunday's British MotoGP from a hospital bed after breaking his left collarbone in a crash during qualifying.

But he will have been heartened to see American Edwards take third spot behind Casey Stoner, only nine days after suffering the same injury in Catalunya.

Edwards, 37, is confident Crutchlow can make a similarly speedy recovery.

I've never felt so good after surgery so Cal is in good hands Colin Edwards

He said: "Cal was looking good and any time you come to your home GP and break something it's a nightmare, but hopefully he'll get back on it in no time.

"Nine days ago I was ready to go home to the States for a few weeks, have a break and see my kids. But the doctors have done an amazing job, and I'm on the podium, which is a miracle really.

"I've never felt so good after surgery so Cal is in good hands."

Crutchlow was sent to hospital in Oxford on Saturday evening after the fall and will need an operation to insert a plate into his shoulder.

Repsol Honda rider Dani Pedrosa also broke a collarbone last month and has missed the last two races as he recovers.

But Tech 3 team manager Herve Poncharal is not expecting Crutchlow to miss out in Assen, with qualifying on Friday, 24 June and the race on Saturday, 25 June.

Poncharal told BBC Sport on Saturday that his rider will be at 'almost full fitness' in Holland.