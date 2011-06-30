Michael Laverty aims for World Superbikes

Michael Laverty is currently fourth in the British Superbikes Championship

Michael Laverty says a place on the World Superbikes grid remains his aim, but only when the time is right.

The Herefordshire-based rider is currently fourth in the British Superbikes championship.

He told BBC Hereford and Worcester: "My younger brother [Eugene] is there with the Yamaha team and I think he has the potential to go to MotoGP.

"I see myself eventually getting a World Superbike but I'll only go with a good team where I can be competitive."

He added: "Most of the top riders in the BSB could go to a lesser team in World Superbikes but I have seen it done so many times," he said.

"It is actually a hindrance to your career because you spend a year struggling out there and then another year to come back and rebuild.

"As I've gained experience I've realised you need the team around you and you need the bike to make the move over to the World Championships."

The next round of the British Superbikes Championship will be at Snetterton on Sunday, 3 July.

"After testing at the start of the season I would have expected more wins by now but we have only won one race," he said.

"I have made a few mistakes and have had a few crashes, but I have got a really strong bike - it's a factory Yamaha from last season.

"We've got the kit and a good team and every time we get out I am learning a little bit more so I think we'll get stronger as the year goes on."