BBC Sport looks back at the career of MotoGP veteran Loris Capirossi, who confirmed last week that he will retire from motorcycle racing at the end of the season.

Sunday's race in Misano was the Italian's last on home soil but he says he has no regrets about calling time at the age of 38. Capirossi has won three world championships titles after making his debut in the 125cc class in 1990.

