Simoncelli's fatal crash explained

BBC Sport's Moto GP commentator Charlie Cox explains in detail how the crash that caused the death of Marco Simoncelli during the Malaysian Grand Prix occurred.

The Gresini Honda rider was tragically killed on lap two in Sepang after falling from his bike and being struck by both Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi, both of whom Cox describes as "inconsolable" following the incident, with Rossi leading the tributes to his compatriot and 2008 250cc world champion Simoncelli.

Top Stories