Edwards will be devastated - Toseland

Former Moto GP rider and double World Superbike champion James Toseland says his former team-mate Colin Edwards will be suffering following a "tragic" fatal collision with Marco Simoncelli at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Toseland rode with Edwards for Tech 3 Yamaha in 2008, and says the American "was in the wrong place at the wrong time" when he and the Italian's friend and compatriot Valentino Rossi both came together in the "freak crash" with the 24-year old Gresini Honda rider.

