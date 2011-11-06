Chaos ensues as Alvaro Bautista clips the back tyre of Andrea Dovizioso on the first corner at the Valencia MotoGP, skittling the bikes of Valentino Rossi, Nicky Hayden and Randy De Puniet in the process.

All four riders were unhurt in the accident at MotoGP's season finale, the first race since the death of Italian Marco Simoncelli.

The race was eventually won in thrilling fashion by world champion Casey Stoner, who pipped American Ben Spies on the finish line.

