Eddie Kennett returns for fourth year at Coventry Bees

Kennett joined Coventry Bees in a big money transfer from Eastbourne

Coventry Bees have confirmed the return of Edward Kennett for next season, his fourth year at Brandon.

Last season Kennett, who joined the Bees from Eastbourne, was banned after his silencer was deemed illegal when racing against Lakeside.

But half of Kennett's 12-month penalty was suspended, meaning he is able to race next season.

His signing completes an all-British top three at Brandon of Kennett, Chris Harris and Scott Nicholls.

"I've paid the price for what happened and I've done my time, and I just want to move on now and concentrate on my racing," said Kennett.

"I stuck by Coventry last winter and the fans have really stuck by me. I got a huge reception when I went to the dinner-dance which certainly put a big smile on my face, and now I can crack on and hopefully put on some good performances next year."