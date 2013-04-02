MotoGP on the BBC

The 2013 MotoGP season is nearing its conclusion, with rookie Marc Marquez battling for the world championship with Yamaha's reigning world champion Jorge Lorenzo.

For BBC viewers, extended coverage of MotoGP this season means some qualifying sessions will now be shown on BBC One and BBC Two as well as on the Red Button, iPlayer and Connected TV.

For the first time since BBC acquired the rights to MotoGP in 2003, most practice sessions and all 18 races will be available to stream live to UK viewers through the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

2013 MotoGP

Round 18: Valencia, Spain

Saturday, 9 November

Valencia, free practice 3, 08:45 selected connected TVs

Valencia, qualifying, 11:30 BBC Red Button

Valencia, qualifying, 13:00-14:00 BBC Two

Moto GP Qualifying (repeat), 20:00 BBC Red Button

Sunday, 10 November

Valencia, Moto 2 and Moto 3, 09:45 BBC Red Button

Valencia race, 12:30-14:00 BBC Two

Moto GP Extra, 14:00 BBC Red Button

MotoGP Race (repeat), 19.30 BBC Red Button

Times are subject to change.