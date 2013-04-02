MotoGP on the BBC
The 2013 MotoGP season is nearing its conclusion, with rookie Marc Marquez battling for the world championship with Yamaha's reigning world champion Jorge Lorenzo.
For BBC viewers, extended coverage of MotoGP this season means some qualifying sessions will now be shown on BBC One and BBC Two as well as on the Red Button, iPlayer and Connected TV.
For the first time since BBC acquired the rights to MotoGP in 2003, most practice sessions and all 18 races will be available to stream live to UK viewers through the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
2013 MotoGP
Round 18: Valencia, Spain
Saturday, 9 November
Valencia, free practice 3, 08:45 selected connected TVs
Valencia, qualifying, 11:30 BBC Red Button
Valencia, qualifying, 13:00-14:00 BBC Two
Moto GP Qualifying (repeat), 20:00 BBC Red Button
Sunday, 10 November
Valencia, Moto 2 and Moto 3, 09:45 BBC Red Button
Valencia race, 12:30-14:00 BBC Two
Moto GP Extra, 14:00 BBC Red Button
MotoGP Race (repeat), 19.30 BBC Red Button
Times are subject to change.