British MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow tells BBC Sport's Matt Roberts that 2012 will be his "year to prove a lot of people wrong" following an inconsistent 2011, with the new season getting underway at Qatar's Losail circuit on 5 April.

The Tech 3 Yamaha rider says he is "adapting well" to the 1000cc bike, which he believes will better suit his riding style, and reveals he is "not expected to beat" his new teammate Andrea Dovizioso despite there only being one seat available in the team for 2013.