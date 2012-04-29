Highlights from the Spanish MotoGP where Honda's Casey Stoner holds off home favourite Jorge Lorenzo's Yamaha to take his first win at the Jerez circuit.

The reigning world champion made a great start from fifth on the grid to take the lead at the end of the second lap, and held off a determined challenge from the Spaniard despite suffering from 'arm-pump' as he had in the opening race of the season in Qatar.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow finished fourth on his Tech 3 Yamaha behind Stoner's Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa, with the top four riders battling all the way to the chequered flag.

