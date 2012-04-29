Highlights - Stoner wins in Spain

  • From the section MotoGP

Highlights from the Spanish MotoGP where Honda's Casey Stoner holds off home favourite Jorge Lorenzo's Yamaha to take his first win at the Jerez circuit.

The reigning world champion made a great start from fifth on the grid to take the lead at the end of the second lap, and held off a determined challenge from the Spaniard despite suffering from 'arm-pump' as he had in the opening race of the season in Qatar.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow finished fourth on his Tech 3 Yamaha behind Stoner's Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa, with the top four riders battling all the way to the chequered flag.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories