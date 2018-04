Championship leader Jorge Lorenzo believes Britain's Cal Crutchlow has the talent to become a future MotoGP champion.

The Spaniard admires the Tech 3 Yamaha rider's heart and honesty and believes Crutchlow is "much better than last year".

