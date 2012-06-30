Honda rider Casey Stoner takes advantage of a first-lap crash by Jorge Lorenzo to win the Assen MotoGP on Saturday.

Lorenzo had a 25-point lead going into the race in Netherlands - but after he was taken out at the first corner by Alvaro Bautista, Stoner went on to win and move level on points in the championship.

Dani Pedrosa came second on his Honda ahead of Andrea Dovizioso, while Britain's Cal Crutchlow battled back from 15th at one point to finish fifth.

