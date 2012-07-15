Highlights - Italian MotoGP

  • From the section MotoGP

Watch highlights as Jorge Lorenzo extends his MotoGP world championship lead with a dominant victory in the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

The Yamaha rider led the race from the first lap after passing pole sitter Dani Pedrosa's Honda, with the two Spaniards now first and second in the championship after Casey Stoner limped home in eighth following an off-track excursion.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow finished sixth on his Tech 3 Yamaha after a race-long duel with home favourite Valentino Rossi's Ducati.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Fury v Williams: Boxing's superstar takes on music's heavyweight in ultimate quiz

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'They stuck my trainers to the floor' - Rice on West Ham’s ‘prank wars'

Video

'That's my body!' - Joshua settles football beefs

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Style of Man City display delights Guardiola

Video

'I have been so happy with how everything changed' - Ruiz Jr

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories