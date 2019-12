Ducati rider Nicky Hayden loses control of his bike during the Aragon MotoGP, crashing into a wall and being propelled over the top.

The 2006 world champion was taken to the circuit's medical centre but was later declared fit.

Repsol Honda's Dani Pedrosa won the race, with championship leader Jorge Lorenzo second and Tech 3 Yamaha's Andrea Dovizioso in third.

Available to UK users only