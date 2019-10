Watch highlights as Dani Pedrosa bides his time and picks off Jorge Lorenzo on lap 12 to win the Japanese Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit.

Alvaro Bautista finishes third, while Britain's Cal Crutchlow is forced to retire on the final lap while running in fourth.

The win sees Pedrosa close the gap on MotoGP championship leader Lorenzo to 28 points.

