Dani Pedrosa admits he was cautious in the first half of the race in Japan before finding the right moment to pass Jorge Lorenzo to win in Motegi.

Yamaha's Lorenzo says he was unable to match the pace of Pedrosa's Honda, but says he is happy to have picked up points to maintain his championship lead.

Pedrosa's win closes the gap to championship Lorenzo to 28 points.

Available to UK users only.