The BBC's Matt Roberts talks to seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi about his glittering career in the sport and what the future holds with his new team Yamaha.

The Italian will leave Ducati at the end of the season after signing a two-year contract with the Japanese manufacturer.

Rossi won 46 Grand Prix races and four world champion titles over a seven-year period with Yamaha, and hopes to compete with the leading riders in 2013.

