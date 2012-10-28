Pedrosa crash hands title to Lorenzo

  • From the section MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa crashes out on the second lap of the Australian GP, handing Jorge Lorenzo the world championship at Phillip Island.

Pedrosa had to finish on the podium above Lorenzo to take the title battle down to the last race in Valencia, but came off his Honda at Turn 4 before retiring from the race.

Lorenzo finished second to seal his second MotoGP title, while Australian Casey Stoner, who retires at the end of the season, won his home race for the sixth successive year.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Amazing moment seven-year-old with cerebral palsy learns to skateboard

Video

Rhian Brewster is the mate you need at five-a-side

Video

Hasenhuttl apologises for Saints 'disaster'

Video

Rodgers delighted with 'ruthlessly simple' Leicester

Video

Peaty on pain & what his tattoos mean

Video

I felt like Tarzan - Luiz tells us how to communicate with gorillas

Video

England cannot be 'spectators' against All Blacks - Jones

Video

I've been depressed while playing - Antonio

Video

Watch: Hamilton steps into the ring with boxing legend Chavez

Video

'It was one of best performances I've seen' - Care on Tuilagi's All Blacks 2012 display

Video

Watch: Biles throws first pitch before Nationals thrash Astros

Top Stories