Murray Hambro talks to BBC South East Today's Neil Bell about racing superbikes as a double amputee.

Hambro lost both legs below the knee while serving as a Lance Corporal in the Second Royal Tank Regiment in Afghanistan in 2010, but now races in the Triumph Triple Challenge series on a specially adapted Triumph Daytona 675R.

Hambro has a dark sense of humour, with the word 'legless' embroidered on the back of his race leathers and a personalised number plate that spells out 'no feet' on his car.