MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo suffers a broken collarbone as a result of a heavy fall in the wet during practice for the Netherlands Grand Prix in Assen.

The Spaniard came off at one of the fastest parts of the circuit and, despite being able to walk back to the pit lane, has since been told he will require surgery.

The 26-year-old won the last race in Catalunya to narrow the gap to Dani Pedrosa to just seven points at the top of the driver's standings.

