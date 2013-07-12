Lorenzo injured in practice crash

  • From the section MotoGP

World champion Jorge Lorenzo lands heavily on his left shoulder during a crash in practice for Sunday's German Grand Prix.

Two weeks ago the Spaniard broke his left collarbone when he crashed, again in practice, at the Dutch GP and has damaged the titanium plate he had inserted following that fall, ruling him out of Sunday's race.

In a separate incident, Britain's Cal Crutchlow took a tumble as he lost control of his Yamaha at turn 11.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Lorenzo injured in practice crash

  • From the section MotoGP
Video

'Salah doesn't pass to us' - Oxlade-Chamberlain jokes about Liverpool team-mates

Video

Keeper howler leads to goal after just 10 seconds

Video

MOTDx plays Fifa 20 with James Maddison

Video

Super sub! Fly keeper scores insane flick seconds after coming on

  • From the section Sport
Video

Japan overcome early howler to win World Cup opener

Video

The best videos so far from the Rugby World Cup

Video

One of these Chelsea stars wants to be Spider-Man

Video

White Sox's Garcia gets hit 'south of the border'

Video

'Gareth who?' - Gunn's England call comes as a shock

Video

'The boxing of football' - MOTDx at the Panna World Championships

Top Stories