MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa crashes before Marc Marquez takes pole

German MotoGP

Venue: Sachsenring Date: Sunday 14 July Coverage: 09:45 BST Red Button, 12:30 BBC Two, 14:00 Red Button

MotoGP championship leader Dani Pedrosa will miss Sunday's German Grand Prix after crashing heavily during practice.

Pedrosa, 27, sat out qualifying with a small fracture to his collarbone, with fellow Spaniard Marc Marquez securing pole position at Sachsenring.

Marquez, 20, finished ahead of Cal Crutchlow, with Valentino Rossi third.

Pedrosa was withdrawn from the race on Sunday morning but only after being cleared to take part following a medical check-up.

A MotoGP statement read: "He was cleared to take part in the warm-up but did not do so due to feeling unwell.

"Further checks resulted in a decision from Repsol Honda Team and Pedrosa himself to withdraw from the race due to low blood pressure.

"He will be examined upon his return to Barcelona on Monday, before discovering early in the week whether or not it will be possible to race at Laguna Seca next weekend."

Pedrosa was airlifted to Chemnitz hospital after he came off his RCV on the first corner, 15 minutes into practice on Saturday.

Light rain early in the session had sent the riders back to the pits, and they were just returning when Pedrosa came down, flying over the top of his Repsol Honda before landing heavily on his left shoulder.

His visor was torn off and he immediately reached for his left shoulder area before being taken to the medical centre.

MotoGP title standings Dani Pedrosa - 136 points Jorge Lorenzo - 127 points Marc Marquez - 113 points Cal Crutchlow - 87 points Valentino Rossi - 85 points

Marquez took advantage of his team-mate's absence to take pole, beating Briton Crutchlow, of Tech 3 Yamaha, by 0.123 seconds.

"I am happy we managed to get pole, because from the beginning I felt good with the bike," Marquez told BBC Sport.

"Hopefully we can have a good day on Sunday. If the weather is hot, it will be better for us.

"I feel ready for the podium and, if we are lucky, the victory. However, I know Cal will be strong and so will Valentino."

World champion Jorge Lorenzo will miss Sunday's race after a crash on Friday.

He broke his left collarbone in practice for the Dutch GP in Assen on 29 June and has now bent the titanium plate he had inserted in the aftermath of that fall.

Pedrosa, who leads the championship by nine points from Lorenzo, has won the German Grand Prix for the past three years.

Their absence means Marquez has the chance to retake the world championship lead with victory at Sachsenring.

German qualifying positions:

1. Marc Marquez (Spa) Repsol Honda 1:21.311

2. Cal Crutchlow (GB) Tech 3 Yamaha 1:21.434

3. Valentino Rossi (Ita) Yamaha 1:21.493

4. Stefan Bradl (Ger) LCR Honda 1:21.862

5. Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aspar ART 1:21.887

6. Nicky Hayden (US) Ducati 1:22.157

7. Bradley Smith (GB) Tech 3 Yamaha 1:22.297

8. Alvaro Bautista (Spa) Gresini Honda 1:22.484

9. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati 1:22.561

10. Claudio Corti (Ita) FTR Kawasaki 1:23.059