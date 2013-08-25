Marc Marquez wins his fourth race in a row to extend his lead at the top of the MotoGP championship with a hard-fought victory in the Czech Grand Prix at Brno.

The Repsol Honda rider, in his debut season, was second behind Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo for most of the race before overtaking him with four laps to go.

Lorenzo eventually finished third behind Dani Pedrosa, while Britain's Cal Crutchlow came 17th after a crash ended the pole sitter's hopes of a maiden win.

Available to UK users only.