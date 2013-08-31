Lap record gives Marquez GB pole

  • From the section MotoGP

Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez breaks the lap record to claim pole position for Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The championship leader went quickest with a 2.00.691 lap, ahead of Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo who had already smashed the Silverstone lap record himself, while Britain's Cal Crutchlow recovered from his morning practice crashes to finish third.

Marquez says he "didn't expect" to go as quick as he did, but feels it was an "incredible" lap.

