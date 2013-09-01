Britain's Scott Redding wins the British Moto2 Grand Prix in front of his home fans at Silverstone.

The Marc VDS rider led for most of the race and claimed his third win of the season ahead of pole-sitter Takaaki Nakagami and Tom Luthi.

Redding, who leads the riders' championship by 38 points with six races to go, says he "enjoyed every second" of the win - and praises the "amazing reception" from the home fans.

Available to UK users only.