Marc Marquez is delighted to have won the Aragon Grand Prix but apologises to team-mate Dani Pedrosa after an incident between the two saw Pedrosa crash out.

Marquez's championship rival Jorge Lorenzo finished second and says he was unable to match the speed of Marquez after relinquishing the lead with 10 laps to go.

Meanwhile, there was a return to the podium for Valentino Rossi who enjoyed a good battle with Alvaro Bautista towards the end of the race.

