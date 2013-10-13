Moto2 riders walk away after huge crash

  • From the section MotoGP

Five Moto2 riders escape serious injuries after a huge crash on Turn 14 of the Sepang International circuit at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Spanish rider Axel Pons was the first to fall, sending four others off the track. The race was then re-started and shortened to 12 laps with Spain's Esteve Rabat winning ahead of team-mate and compatriot Pol Espargaro and Swiss Suter rider Thomas Luthi.

Italian MotoGP rider Marco Simoncelli died as a result of an accident at the Sepang circuit in 2011.

