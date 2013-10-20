Moto2: Scott Redding loses lead in championship after wrist break

Britain's Scott Redding has been overtaken as the Moto2 championship leader after missing the Australian Grand Prix with a fractured left wrist.

Redding, 20, came off his bike during Saturday's qualifying and had treatment at the track before being taken to a Melbourne hospital for surgery.

His main rival, Pol Espargaro, won Sunday's race and now leads Redding by 16 points in the overall standings.

Redding is also set to miss next week's penultimate race in Japan.

Michael Bartholemy, Redding's Marc VDS team boss, said: "Our priority now is Scott's health. If that means we have to forfeit the championship then so be it."

Redding himself tweeted after Sunday's race: "Was shame not to race today giving some valuable point to my rivals. We can't change what happened but we will stay strong and focused."