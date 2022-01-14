Italy's Enea Bastianini wins the opening race of the MotoGP season in Qatar.
After 432 grand prix starts, 115 wins and nine world titles, Valentino Rossi will retire from MotoGP after his final race in Valencia on Sunday - Victoria Turner on the end of an era in bike racing.
From synthetic fuel to Extreme E, motorsport is getting greener, but is it enough to justify its existence in our race against the climate crisis?
From synthetic fuel to Extreme E, motorsport is getting greener, but is it enough to justify its existence in our race against the climate crisis?