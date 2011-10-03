Andy Priaulx race dogged by mechanical issues

Andy Priaulx raced at the Sebring circuit in America in March

Mechanical problems cost Guernsey racing driver Andy Priaulx a win in the 1,000-mile Petit Le Mans race at America's Road Atlanta track.

BMW driver Priaulx and his team-mates, Joey Hand and Dirk Mueller, could only manage ninth in their class.

"We had a good chance for the lead, then as darkness fell we had a rear suspension vibration that held us in the pits too long," Priaulx said.

"We had the lead at times and suffered a blow out in my stint."

He added: "With 10 full course cautions this should have not been a problem but this time it just didn't play into our hands."