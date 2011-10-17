Journalist says track was cause for concern

British racing driver Dan Wheldon has been killed in a 15-car crash at the Las Vegas Indy 300 on Sunday.

The 33-year-old former series champion, who twice won the prestigious Indy 500, died when his car flipped into the air and hit a wall.

American journalist Quinn Klinefelter, from Detroit public radio station WDET, knew the Buckinghamshire-born star.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Up All Night programme that concerns were raised before the race began about whether the track was able to accommodate a larger than normal field of 34 cars.

