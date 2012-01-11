Speedway: Lakeside Hammers hand reigns to Neil Vatcher

Lakeside Hammers have handed sole responsibility for managing the team to Neil Vatcher, following his run in the role last season.

Vatcher oversaw the Hammers' Elite League fixtures at the back end of the 2011 campaign while overseeing the Hackney Hawks youth set-up.

Co-promoter Jon Cook will step back from management affairs.

"My role for 2012 is to manage the Hammers team on race days," Vatcher told BBC Essex.

"But I'm sure Jon will still be there in the background on race days."