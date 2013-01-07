North West 200 entry fee waived for 2013

North West 200 organisers have dropped the entry fee for 2013 in response to the "difficult financial situation" that faces riders and teams.

The fee was previously £100 per race in the May event.

"We are aware of the pressures facing riders as they struggle to find the sponsorship and support to race," said event director Mervyn Whyte.

"We have tried to take a positive step that will make it easier for everyone to race at this year's North West."

The 2013 meeting, which will run from 12-18 May, will have an extra race with a Supertwins event added to the programme.