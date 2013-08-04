Colin Turkington takes three top-six finishes at Snetterton

Portadown driver Colin Turkington secured a fourth place finish and two sixth positions in the British Touring Car championship round at Snetterton.

The BMW driver led in the early stages of race three but was forced to settle for sixth after being forced wide while challenging for the lead.

Turkington lies fourth in the championship standings on 184 points, 37 points behind leader Matt Neal.

Round seven of the series will be staged at Knockhill on 25 August.