World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea misses out on points record

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea's hopes of setting a points record ended when his Kawasaki suffered a technical problem in the final race of the season under floodlights in Qatar.

The Northern Irishman finished second in race one behind Spain's Jordi Torres with KRT team-mate Tom Sykes third.

England's Leon Haslam won race two ahead of Chaz Davies and Sykes.

Welshman Davies clinched second place in the overall standings, 17 points ahead of England's Sykes.

Rea finished the season with 548 points, 132 clear of Davies.

His tally of 23 podium finishes in 2015 beat the record set by Troy Bayliss in 2002.