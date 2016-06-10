Isle of Man TT 2016: Michael Dunlop wins Senior in record time

Dunlop set an absolute lap record of 133.962mph on his second lap.

Northern Ireland's Michael Dunlop has completed a 'big bike' double on the Isle of Man by securing the second Senior TT success of his career.

The 27-year-old was a start-to-finish winner, beating Ian Hutchinson by 31 seconds to take his overall tally of victories to 13.

The Hawk BMW rider set a new race record and set an absolute lap record of 133.962mph on his second lap.

The win means he is now one win behind Hutchinson and Mike Hailwood

He said: "If I knew I was so close to 134mph I would have pushed even harder.

"I was peeved after Wednesday and really wanted this one. It's a fantastic bike and the crowd was massive out on the course.

"I wanted to show the other boys what I was made of today."

Morecambe's John McGuinness was third, 33 seconds behind runner-up Hutchinson, who had clinched a hat-trick for the second year in a row earlier in the week.

Hutchinson said: "It's been a great week, so I can't complain. The Tyco BMW bike was amazing."

McGuinness added: "What can you say? It is a pleasure to be on the podium with two such excellent young riders. I love this place and I already can't wait to get back next year."

Dean Harrison was fourth, Bruce Anstey fifth and Conor Cummins sixth.

The blue riband event of the meeting started three hours later than scheduled after mist on various parts of the circuit caused a series of delays to the schedule for the final day of racing.

As has been the case throughout the practice and race fortnight, Dunlop and Hutchinson set the pace from the start, with Dunlop establishing a narrow 2.8-second lead over his rival at the end of the opening lap thanks to a speed of 133.256mph.

The fastest-ever lap of the Mountain Course helped him to extend his advantage to 9.3 seconds by the end of lap two, and the Ballymoney man maintained a steady pace to repeat his Senior triumph of 2014.

Among the high-profile retirements were Norton rider David Johnson, Gary Johnson and Peter Hickman, who held third place at the end of lap one.