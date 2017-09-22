Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Valentino Rossi won the Dutch TT in June

Nine-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi completed two practice sessions for the Aragon Grand Prix, just three weeks after suffering a double leg fracture in a training accident.

Having returned to training this week, just 18 days after the accident, he managed 20 laps in total, seven in the first session, 13 in the second.

The 38-year-old came in 20th, more than two seconds off the pace.

Dani Pedrosa was fastest with a lap of one minute, 59.858 seconds.

Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo was second on the day 2mins 00.072secs with Yamaha Tech's Johann Zarco and Pedrosa's teammate and fellow Spaniard Marc Marquez next best.

Italian Rossi, who had a successful operation after damaging his right leg on 31 August, finished third at Aragon in 2015 and 2016.

"I'm quite happy, because I feel comfortable on the bike," he said.

"I was good already from this morning and also because the leg, after two practice sessions, is in a good condition, I don't feel a lot of pain."

Rossi is fourth in the standings, 42 points behind leader Marc Marquez.