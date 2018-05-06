MotoGP calendar 2018

Marc Marquez
Honda's Marc Marquez retained his MotoGP title in 2017

Standings

PositionRiderTeamPoints
1.Marc Marquez (Spa) Honda70
2.Johann Zarco (Fra)Yamaha 58
3.Maverick Vinales (Spa)Yamaha 50
4.Andrea Iannone (Ita)Suzuki 47
5.Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati46
6.Valentino Rossi (Ita)Yamaha 40
7.Cal Crutchlow (GB)Honda38
8.Jack Miller (Aus)Ducati 36
9Danilo Petrucci (Ita) Ducati34
10.Tito Rabat (Spa)Ducati24

Other GB standings

PositionRiderTeamPoints
21.Scott ReddingAprilia4
22.Bradley SmithKTM0

Results

Jerez, Spain

6 May

Podium: 1. Marc Marquez (Spa), 2. Johann Zarco (Fra), 3. Andrea Iannone (Ita)

GB riders: 13.Bradley Smith, 15. Scott Redding, Cal Crutchlow (Not classified)

Race report: TBC

Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina

8 April

Podium: 1. Cal Crutchlow (Gbr), 2. Johann Zarco (Fra), 3. Alex Rins (Spa)

GB riders: 12. Scott Redding, DNF. Bradley Smith

Race report: Cal Crutchlow wins in Argentina

Losail, Qatar

18 March

Podium: 1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita), 2. Marc Marquez (Spa), 3. Valentino Rossi (Ita)

GB riders: 4. Cal Crutchlow, 18. Bradley Smith, 20. Scott Redding

Race report:Andrea Dovizioso beats Marc Marquez to win season opener in Qatar

Circuit of the Americas, USA

22 April

Podium: 1. Marc Marquez (Spa), 2. Maverick Vinales (Spa) 3. Andrea Iannone (Ita)

GB riders: 16. Bradley Smith, 17. Scott Redding, 19. Cal Crutchlow

Race report:Marc Marquez wins his first race of season in Texas

Races

4-6 May - Jerez, Spain 2017 race report

18-20 May - Le Mans, France 2017 race report

1-3 June - Mugello, Italy 2017 race report

15-17 June - Barcelona, Catalonia GP 2017 race report

29 June-1 July - Assen, Netherlands 2017 race report

13-15 July - Sachsenring, Germany 2017 race report

3-5 August - Brno, Czech Republic 2017 race report

Cal Crutchlow
GB's Cal Crutchlow finished ninth in the MotoGP standings last season, with a podium finish in Argentina

10-12 August - Spielberg, Austria 2017 race report

24-26 August - Silverstone, Great Britain 2017 race report

7-9 September - Misano, San Marino 2017 race report

21-23 September - Aragon, Spain 2017 race report

5-7 October - Chang International, Thailand

19-21 October - Motegi, Japan 2017 race report

Last season's standings

NameCountryConstructorPts
1Mark MarquezSpainHonda298
2Andrea DoviziosoItalyDucati261
3Maverick VinalesSpainYamaha230
Other GB riders
9Cal CrutchlowGreat BritainHonda112
14Scott ReddingGreat BritainDucati64
21Bradley SmithGreat BritainKTM29
25Sam LowesGreat BritainAprila5

26-28 October - Phillip Island, Australia 2017 race report

2-4 November - Sepang, Malaysia 2017 race report

16-18 November - Valencia, Spain 2017 race report

