MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins his first race of season in Texas

Marc Marquez has won all six of his MotoGP races at the Grand Prix of the Americas

Four-time world MotoGP champion Marc Marquez claimed his first race win of the season with victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The 25-year-old was handed a three-grid penalty for slow riding in qualifying, but recovered to win by 3.5 seconds.

Fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales was second and Andrea Iannone third.

Cal Crutchlow, who became the first British rider to lead the standings in 38 years last time out, span off after eight laps and finished 19th.

Honda rider Marquez has won the previous two championships; a first victory this year moved him up to second place with three races complete.

"I was pushing from the beginning, got away and opened the gap. That was the tactics. In Spain they will be happy," said Marquez.

Italian Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso finished fifth in the United States to take Crutchlow's place at the top of the standings.

Result

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 41mins 52secs

2. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) +3.5secs

3. Andrea Iannone (Ita/Suzuki) +6.7secs

4. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) +9.5secs

5. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) +13.8secs

6. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) +14.2secs

7. Dani Pedrosa (Spa/Honda) +18.2secs

8. Tito Rabat (Spa/Avinitia) +28.5secs

9. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati Pramac) +28.7secs

10. Aleix Espargaro (Spa/Aprilia) ++28.9secs