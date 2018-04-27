World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke second after day two at Rally Argentina

Kris Meeke is fifth in this year's World Championship standings

Northern Ireland driver Kris Meeke is in second position after day two of Rally Argentina.

The 38-year-old Citroen driver is 22 seconds behind Toyota's Ott Tanak with Hyundai's Thierry Neuville a further 5.9 seconds back in third place.

Meeke posted top-three times in four of Friday's seven stages on a largely trouble-free day.

The rally resumes on Saturday and Sunday, including two passes through the 40km Cuchilla Nevada stage.

Meeke and co-driver Paul Nagle had a moment of concern at the end of stage two, when a dashboard light suggested their Citroen had a puncture only for it to prove to be a false alarm.

A puncture six km from the end of the day's final stage provided another brief scare but Meeke made it through the stage.

"It's impossible to follow Ott (Tanak) today," said Meeke, "He's been on a blinder but I've been clever so far and I want to keep it that way."

Toyota's Jari-Matti Latvala retired from the event after breaking his suspension with Hyundai's Andreas Mikkelsen dropping away from a tight podium battle after a puncture.

Meeke is fifth in the WRC standings after four events, taking a podium in Mexico with a third-place finish.

He won his maiden WRC event in Argentina in 2015, but struggled there last year when he twice crashed out.

On his return to the championship in the second Citroen seat, Waterford's Craig Breen is sixth after missing two rounds in Mexico and Corsica.

Ballyclare's Chris Patterson, who co-drives Meeke's Citroen team mate Khalid Al-Kassimi, lies 12th in the third C3.